HARFORD, CT (WFSB) – It could it be the end for an iconic Hartford restaurant, Carbone's.
Carbone's has been temporarily closed due to the pandemic, but could it close for good?
Opened since 1938, the owner, Vinnie Carbone, says its more than just a place to eat and drink.
Hard times have fallen on one of Connecticut’s favorite places.
In its heyday It was not only a place for fine Italian food but also where some of the most notable people would hang out.
Marilyn Rossetti is a former Hartford City Councilor.
She said, “it’s a restaurant institution.”
Rosetti said she who remembers some pretty important patron, and there was never a shortage of politicians, including Governor John Rowland.
“I was sitting there once and the then governor came in. He looked across and said, ‘hi Marilynn,’” said Rossetti.
Mayor Mike Peters was considered a regular. Some say a lot of deals were made during many lunch hours.
Over the years things changed.
Carbone’s in Hartford no longer was the place to be seen and business started dropping off.
Then the pandemic hit.
Owner Vinnie Carbone said, “COVID was a huge factor.”
Carbone is third generation owner. His grandfather opened Carbone's over 80 years ago.
He says Hartford’s economy has also played a factor.
The restaurant closed its doors at the start of the pandemic.
They do have a restaurant in Bloomfield and four years ago they opened Carbone's Prime in Rocky Hill.
Business in the suburbs has proven to be more profitable.
When asked if there would ever be a Carbone's in Hartford again, Carbone said, “I think there’s a good chance but again we don’t have a crystal ball. We are in another variant now we will see what happens.”
“Sad to see any restaurant close. Sad to see any restaurant close in my city, but time moves on and I am sure something else will happen. But it’s a part of history we will never be able to duplicate,” said Rossetti.
