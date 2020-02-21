SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Southington landmark will soon make a comeback.
Last March, flames burned Tops Marketplace to the ground.
Now, a familiar sight is being seen on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike where the owner continues to rebuild.
“It’s really a tough thing to see your life’s work just go down, crumbled to pieces. Wasn’t thinking about the money at all. Just got to rebuild,” said store owner John Salerno.
Nearly one year ago, flames skyrocketed as smoke billowed from Tops Marketplace.
Afterwards, all that was left was rubble, the void mimicking the one felt by Salerno, his employees and the people who loved them.
These days, he and store manager Betsy Tooker’s spirits are lighter.
In an exclusive interview, the pair offered Channel 3 a tour of the new Tops, which is a $4 million endeavor.
After months of construction and setbacks, the store is nearing completion.
The more than 15,000 square feet store will feature state-of-the art technology including a new refrigeration layout.
It's also thinking of shoppers living on-the-go, offering more options for prepared meals and online delivery and pickup.
Excitement is mixed in with nervousness as the store hopes to re-open by late March.
“The bar is raised, and we need to make sure we can do everything correctly. We want it to be perfect,” Tooker said.
Anyone who shopped at Tops Marketplace knows it was much more than just a store. It was like family, and the way the owners see it, this new store belongs to the community.
It’s the community that offered donations for the rebuild, jobs for employees, and encouragement.
Tops is used to doing charitable things for others, not the other way around.
The outpouring of support perhaps floored Salerno and Tooker more than the fire.
“People remembered us. They just didn’t walk away from us. They helped us rebuild,” Salerno said.
They helped rebuilt not just the store, but the people who poured their lives into serving others.
