MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – It’s the end of an era for a Meriden ice cream shop.
After more than 40 years, the owner of Les’ Dairy Bar has made the tough decision to close for good at the end of the season.
The lines were long on Tuesday as people stopped in to get some ice cream.
“This place has been here since I was a kid, so it’s sad to see it go,” said Frank Aguilera.
After more than 40 years in business, Les’ Dairy Bar owner, Debra Digiandomenico decided it’s time to shut down the machines for good.
“Last year, when I closed, I had no intention of opening again. Everyone convinced me to do a farewell season, which here we are,” Digiandomenico said.
The cash only soft serve business has been a staple in Meriden even before Digiandomenico bought it. She took over 1978.
“It’s good. Feels good to make people happy,” Digiandomenico said.
Being open from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. can be grueling, which is why this will be her last season.
“It’s a really, really tough decision. I don’t really want to give it up, but I just can’t do it,” Digiandomenico said.
In the meantime, the workers will continue to serve up the mouth-watering tasty treats.
Another tough goodbye for Digiandomenico will be saying farewell to her staff.
Many have been with her for years and she says they have been some of the best employees she has had.
The dairy bar will close for good in mid-October.
