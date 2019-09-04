OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- An iconic bed and breakfast in Old Lyme is now on the market.
The 11-bedroom, 12.5 bath Bee & Thistle Inn is for sale with an asking price of $2.5 million.
The owner, David Rufo, is retiring.
The inn sits on 6 acres and is 8,888 square feet. It’s located along the Lieutenant River alongside the Florence Griswold Art Museum.
Bee & Thistle Inn is not only a bed and breakfast, but has an 84-seat restaurant and has served as a wedding and event venue.
For more information, click here.
