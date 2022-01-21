(WFSB) - Rock legend Meat Loaf, whose death was announced on Thursday, had deep Connecticut ties.
The artist, who was born Martin Lee Aday, lived in the state for decades.
Gov. Ned Lamont paid tribute to the late star. He called him a massive rocker with deep Connecticut roots.
"From Rocky Horror Picture Show to Bat Out of Hell, Meatloaf let it rip!" Lamont said. "An occasional softball coach, he drafted the first girl to The Stamford Little League team where he was known as Coach Meat."
According to Sports Illustrated, Aday was a little league baseball coach in Stamford, and a softball coach in Westport and Redding.
The Associated Press said he lived in Redding between 1989 and 1998. His daughter went to an elementary school school in Stamford. She also attended Joel Barlow High School in Redding.
Over the years, he performed his iconic songs such as "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" at Mohegan Sun.
Aday had a number of health issues over the years.
He collapsed at Wembley Arena in London in 2003. He was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White-Syndrome and had to undergo a cardiac procedure.
In 2011, medics tended to him during a show in Pittsburgh. Aday blamed the issues there on asthma and an irregular heartbeat.
He collapsed on stage in Alberta Canada in 2016. He said he had a cyst that pinched nerves in his back. He told Press Association that he needed emergency back surgery.
Aday was 74 years old when he died on Thursday.
