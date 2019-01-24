HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain, some of it heavy, arrived in the state on Thursday leading to flooding for some areas.
A flash flood watch and flood warning were in effect for the entire state, but have since expired.
"Although the rain will end by early this evening, the larger rivers in the state will continue to rise due to runoff," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Flooding was an issue earlier, but there is a chance for ice tonight as temperatures drop.
"Any standing water will turn to ice on untreated surfaces. At least the return to colder weather will help slow down the runoff," said DePrest.
Rainfall totals ranged from 1 to 3 inches.
One of the highest totals was 3.23 inches reported in Middlefield.
A wind advisory was also issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.
Gusts of over 40 mph were common, but there were a few gusts over 50 mph.
The combination of heavy rain and wind led to flooding in parts of the state and power outages.
As of about 8 p.m., Eversource was reporting 905, most in the eastern part of the state.
Flooding was being reported along the shoreline, as well as towns more inland.
As of about 8 p.m., the Dept. of Transportation reported several road closures, including Route 16 in Colchester, Route 77 in Guilford, Route 21 in Putnam,Route 12 in Plainfield, Route 148 in Killingworth, Route 157 and Route 217 in Middletown and Route 305 in Bloomfield.
Friday looks to be partly sunny, windy and feature temps in the mid-to-upper 30s.
"Overall, the weekend is looking pretty good. Saturday will be partly sunny and seasonably cold with highs in the 20s to near 30," said DePrest. "A weak disturbance could bring a round of snow showers Sunday morning then the sky will become partly sunny."
