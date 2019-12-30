Icy conditions hit Northwest Connecticut Monday

NORFOLK (WFSB) - Ice weighed down tree branches, causing a few to snap and bring down wires.
Power outages were also reported in parts of Northwest Connecticut as a winter storm swept through, prompting the national Weather Service ti issue an ice storm warning.
"It’s cold, rainy, and icy," Norfolk Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo said Monday. "The concern is if the conditions stay that way, they could cause major problems."
Conditions in Norfolk steadily declining. We now have numerous power outages in town due to fallen trees and telephone poles. Do not drive over, around, under power lines. Town crew and FD busy putting up closure signs. pic.twitter.com/w9hwoMczL9— Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) December 30, 2019
"We’ve already had a car that drove into the wires and we’ve gotten a report of a tree that struck a house, minor, it might get worse," Barbagallo said.
Barbagallo also said untreated surfaces are dangerous as the rain continues falling and freezing on contact.
Trees are breaking off in the woods- it could lead to branches hitting cars driving through the area. Slick sidewalks are also an added layer of danger.
That was the case for one little girl.
Gianna went to work with her stepdad, Ryan, at the Berkshire Country Store. They said the snow doesn’t bother them, it’s the ice they don’t like.
"It felt very slippery, so I had to waddle all the way like a penguin," Gianna Rice said.
The best advice at this point is, if you have to go out, drive slowly. The roads are going to be wet and slipper, especially untreated areas.
