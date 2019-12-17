NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Tuesday’s icy conditions can quickly make a mess of not only the roads, but also driveways, sidewalks and parking lots.
Those slippery surfaces can be a hazard for not only drivers, but also those out walking on it.
“I make sure that I don’t have on heels, the weather is going to be the weather,” said Pat Smith, who was out braving the elements in New Haven on Tuesday.
A storm like Tuesday's keeps public works crews busy, but also local emergency rooms who see slip and fall accidents.
Dr. Vic Parwani, the medical director of the Adult Emergency Department at Yale New Haven Hospital, said when the conditions get slippery, the emergency room sees an increase in patients.
“I think most commonly when you slip and fall, people brace themselves with their hands, which is a safe thing to do, but you can injure your wrist, you can sprain your wrist, you can break your wrist, you can hurt your elbow, you can hurt your shoulder, sometimes you can bang your head against the ice as well,” he said, reminding people to avoid keeping their hands in their pockets, and walk flat footed as much as possible.
For anyone who may slip and fall, the doctor said to get a sense of where it is hurting and hold it still. If there is still severe pain, or a numbness, go to the emergency room.
The ice isn’t just an issue for those walking, but also those out driving on New Haven’s 280 miles of roads, and those trying to keep them safe.
“We’ll go through at least 300 ton of salt, that’s just straight salt, that’s not even counting the treated salt with the sand that we put down,” said Richard Christensen, superintendent of New Haven’s Public Works Dept.
He adds that when it’s ice, it can seem like a never-ending battle.
“We go out there, we put stuff down, put salt down, and an hour later we’re getting calls from the police department that there are slippery conditions so, the truck keeps going around in a circle,” he said.
