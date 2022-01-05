(WFSB) - Icy conditions led to road and school delays and closures on Wednesday morning.
Drivers were greeted with freezing rain that left a coating of ice on roads across the state.
School districts announced delays. Some of them switched to full closures.
Simsbury Public Schools sent out a message to its families in which they acknowledged the poor road conditions.
"The weather deteriorated quickly over the course of the morning and, regrettably, the time had passed to call for a school delay," wrote Simsbury superintendent Matt Curtis. "Our central office team was in real-time communication with Salter’s about bus transportation, which was temporarily halted while the highway department retreated the roads to ensure a safe school arrival. I apologize to families who faced added stress this morning. Despite these unexpected events, the good news is that all students arrived safely."
Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford said its 2 hour delay was issued after some students were stuck in their vehicles for more than an hours.
The freezing rain caused a slew of crashes on roadways across the state.
Channel 3 viewers sent in photos of incidents.
West Hartford crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a sedan slamming into a garbage truck.
Elsewhere, the state Department of Transportation closed down lanes of Interstate 91 south in Cromwell near exit 21. Two crashes were reported.
Further up I-91, the highway was closed in Hartford near exit 32A.
Traffic was also snarled on Route 84 near exit 57.
Channel 3 went into an Early Warning Weather Alert for Wednesday morning as a result of the icy conditions.
A winter weather advisory was posted for most of the state until noon.
"Moisture streamed up from the south," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "We have freezing rain and freezing drizzle."
Haney said a lot of the roads that were untreated were slick.
"Be careful underfoot and under tire," he said. "Things are a little precarious out there."
Temperatures did eventually rise later in the morning. They were expected to head into the mid-40s later in the day, which, combined with a little more rain, would melt all that ice.
