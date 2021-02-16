HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An icy mix reported in parts of the state Tuesday morning has lead to slippery driving conditions.
It's part of an active pattern that continues to churn winter weather into Connecticut, and the reason behind an Early Warning Weather Alert.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until later Tuesday morning. It was canceled for the state's southern counties.
"The impact of this storm is not going to be snow, but we are dealing with freezing rain and some very slick conditions in northern Connecticut [Tuesday] morning," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
Haney warned drivers that in addition to freezing rain and plain rain, fog could also be an issue.
High temperatures should be around the freezing mark at 32 degrees.
By Monday night, temps are not expected to dip that much. Lows should be just below 30.
Haney said he's expecting .25 accretion on trees and powerlines in northwestern Connecticut. That could lead to power outages.
Where that glaze of ice happens, travel will be hazardous.
"This will be a fast-moving storm. Precipitation will end by midday [Tuesday], then we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon," DePrest said.
Temps should rise to the mid-30s inland and high-30s along the shore.
Wednesday is expected to feature plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs should be in the low-30s.
While road conditions should improve, some patchy fog will be possible in the morning.
The active weather pattern continues on Thursday with another potential storm.
"Another coastal storm will move into Connecticut on Thursday and it will likely start as snow. Spotty snow could arrive as early as Thursday morning, then it will become steadier during the afternoon," Haney said.
Sleet and freezing rain will continue Thursday night and could linger into the Friday morning commute for some parts of the state.
"This storm has the potential to be quite messy! Weather conditions should improve Friday afternoon as the storm moves northward into the Gulf of Maine," Haney said.
As of Tuesday's forecast, the weekend appeared to be dry.
