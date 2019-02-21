HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that began Wednesday night deposited snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain across the state.
By Thursday morning, roads were slick and a number of crashes were reported.
School systems posted delays. See the list here.
A thin layer of ice formed on top of the snow that fell Wednesday] night.
However, a winter weather advisory that was in effect for the state has since expired.
Temperatures had been hovering in the upper-20s and low-30s, but conditions rapidly improved.
"The rest of [Thursday] will feature sunshine and temperatures that trend milder, taking a run at 50 [degrees] in some towns," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.
A lot of what fell overnight should melt.
A northwesterly breeze will strengthen as the day progresses, but cold air will lag behind the departing storm.
The breeze that will gust up to 30 mph.
Thursday night is expected to be a bit chilly with lows in the 20s and low-30s.
"We’ll end the week [Friday] dry, highs in the 40s," Dixon said.
The next chance for rain and sleet comes Saturday night, but accumulation should be minimal.
"Saturday will be dry, highs in the 40s," Dixon said. "Sleet will be possible Saturday night before transitioning to rain on Sunday."
Then, the week starts out storm-free with highs in the 30s.
"Wednesday is still a timeframe of interest with a potential storm," Dixon said.
Expect more on that situation in the coming days.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
