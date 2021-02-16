TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – An icy mix was reported across northern Connecticut on Tuesday morning.
Drivers were warned of slippery streets in Torrington.
A Channel 3 crews experienced ice on street surfaces, particularly on Main Street in the city. Other roads in the area appeared to be the same.
Plow truck drivers made their way around the city and dumped salt. It was part of the preparations many cities and towns took ahead of the storm.
Channel 3 spoke to officials in Canton where they too were salting the roads. Maintainer Chris Johnson of Canton’s Department of Public Works said he was hoping for a quiet week, but that was not the case.
“It’s a long week because it’s not only the storm, it’s the week following doing all the cleanup,” Johnson said.
Officials urged people to stay off the roads. If they need to be on them and see plow trucks, they should give the plows lots of space as they try to control the situation.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.