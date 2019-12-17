NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Precipitation of all kinds fell in New London County on Tuesday morning.
Channel 3's forecast called for a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain in the area.
A concern was icy roads from Norwich to Waterford.
Plow drivers said they were trying to keep the commute safe for drivers.
Channel 3 crews saw a lot of them in the Norwich area laying down a salt mixture.
Electronic billboards along the highway asked drivers to "keep 300 feet from snow plows" so those workers can do their jobs.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
