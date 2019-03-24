Is the 2022 governor's race already underway? Former candidate for Bob Stefanowski said if he is governor in 2023 he will dismantle tolls in Connecticut.
Stefanowski made the comments on Sunday's Face the State with Dennis House, when asked if he is elected governor, what would he would do if tolling is then in place. Governor Lamont has called for the return of tolls to Connecticut roads and highways.
"I think the next governor, whoever it is, is going to have to make a call on that. I would dismantle it," said Stefanowski when asked if he would call for an end to the toll program if he was elected.
Dennis also asked Stefanowski if he is planning on running again, and he said "four years is a long way off."
You can watch the entire interview right here and response from Governor Lamont's chief of staff.
