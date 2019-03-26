HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is one step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana.
Lawmakers have passed one of several bills to address licensing and fees, and Hartford is one community that wants to participate and benefit.
The city was the first in the state to establish zoning regulations that will allow marijuana to be grown and sold.
However, those in the capitol city want to make sure some of the revenue goes back into the community.
Connecticut has four producers and nine dispensaries for medicinal marijuana, but those numbers could grow significantly if lawmakers legalize marijuana for recreational use.
"We really don't want a cap on licensing,” said Kebra Smith Bolden, president of CannaHealth, which assesses patients applying for medical cannabis.
If recreational marijuana is approved, she said she wants to make sure big corporations don't take over the industry.
"People from communities who are affected in the war on drugs, communities that were over policed have first opportunities in this industry,” Smith Bolden said.
Community reinvestment is important to lawmakers like State Senator Doug McCrory, who grew up in Hartford.
He voted against the bill that passed Tuesday.
"It didn't speak to the fact that how those communities will benefit from doing this, devil is in the details. If I have my way I will make sure provisions are made,” McCrory said.
It is still unclear how many growers there will be or how many dispensaries.
Denise Best, a community activist in a neighborhood hard hit by drugs and crime, said she feels revenue should benefit the city, for things like education and forgiveness for those convicted of marijuana crimes.
"We need people who are currently incarcerated, and formerly incarcerated. We need sentences commuted, records expunged,” Best said.
That part of the legislation may be the hardest to work out. States like Colorado and California are still trying to sort out how to deal with those with criminal records
That is expected to be taken up by the judiciary committee on Thursday.
