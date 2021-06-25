(WFSB) – If you want to go get a drink and need a ride – we’ve got the solution for you this week on Something’s Brewing.
Courtney Zieller met up with the owner of Connecticut Beer Tours – Michelle Stanish.
“Such an awesome business,” Zieller said. “Tell everyone what it's all about.”
“So, it's plain and simple,” Stanish said. “You drink, we drive. If they're pourin', we're tourin'. We go all over the state to breweries, distilleries, vineyards, cideries - we don’t discriminate when it comes to alcohol.”
Stanish said the pandemic hit them a little bit in the beginning, but business has come back strong.
“I think COVID did us a little bit of a favor, I should say,” Stanish said. “I think when all of us were kind of locked down, we didn’t appreciate going out as much. We took it a little bit for granted. So, once we did open and guidelines started to shift a little, we’ve been busy again, busier than ever.”
Stanish and Zieller met at New England Brewery in Woodbridge – a stop she said was one of the popular ones. Clustered together with a couple other local places, Stanish said the stop is one of about 4 the tour takes in the area.
“So usually with New England, we include, 12 Percent, No Worries and usually Bad Sons,” Stanish said.
The tours last about 6 to 7 hours and the bus can accommodate about 13 people.
Coolers are also welcome for folks looking to make purchases at the stops.
For more information on Connecticut Beer Tours, you can visit their website here.
Cheers!
