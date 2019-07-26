NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A local non-profit that’s been dedicated to providing a safe place for homeless teens is now getting help from a new project its working on.
The help is coming from a popular home goods store.
For two years, the Youth Continuum has been working on opening a rooming house for homeless teens and young adults.
On Friday, Ikea New Haven provided a donation which will help this become a reality and unfortunately, the reality is something that is greatly needed.
For years, a brick building on Grand Avenue has served as a drop-in center for New Haven teens and young adults without a place to call home.
“These are young people, could be your child, my child, they’re really great kids. Most of them are going to school, working, trying to make ends meet, but because they don’t have a safe, stable place, they’re in harms way of getting involved in human trafficking, with drugs, with gangs, violence on the streets,” said Paul Kosowsky.
Paul Kosowsky is the CEO with Youth Continuum and says in New Haven, the number of homeless youth is between 600 ad 800.
To help, Youth Continuum, along with the organization Youth 2 Youth New Haven, wants to renovate the Grand Avenue location, adding a second floor and a rooming house with 12 to 20 beds for those 18 to 24 years old.
“Where young people can stay for up to 90 days in a supportive environment with Yale students, Youth Continuum staff and other homeless young people, working together to get back off the streets and into permanent housing,” Kosowsky said.
This weekend, Ikea New Haven celebrates its 15th anniversary on Long Wharf, and on Friday, presented Kosowsky with a $1,500 gift car to help with the Youth 2 Youth project.
“It’s more than just your basic rooming house. It’s really about putting this youth back on a good path, to lead a productive life and that really caught our attention,” said Jeff Zeitlin of Ikea.
Ikea said the mission fits in with one of the company’s saying, which is to provide a better everyday life for many people, which is exactly why Kosowsky said they’re trying to do with a vulnerable population.
“This donation, for example, will help us to buy sheets, pillowcases, towels, and other amenities, so that every time a young person comes in, we can give them fresh linens and a clean environment. Something that says, ‘I’m welcomed, I belong here,’” Kosowsky said.
Youth Continuum said they hope to have the rooming house open this time next year.
