HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A dirt bike rider was arrested after illegally driving on Hartford streets.
The driver hit a woman walking in the road at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street.
The driver attempted to flee on foot.
Officers assigned to construction details were able to detain the suspect after a brief foot pursuit.
The unidentified suspect was arrested and charged with eight violation.
No other details were provided.
