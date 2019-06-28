HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a consumer alert for anyone who has papayas in their refrigerators.
The Centers for Disease Control is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to fresh papayas imported from Mexico.
The CDC said 62 people in eight states have been impacted.
The fruits in question were sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.
There have been 14 people in CT who got sick after eating papayas purchased from the same grocery store. Two of those cases came from people who reported purchasing the fruits at the same grocery store.
No deaths have been reported.
The Centers for Disease Control said if you have papayas from Mexico, don’t eat them.
