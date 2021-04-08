MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Immigration advocates are urging Gov. Ned Lamont not to recommend the Connecticut Juvenile Training School as housing for unaccompanied migrant children.
This comes as the governor said Vice President Kamala Harris asked him to look for possible sites in the state when she visited New Haven last month.
The White House is asking states for help as detention centers along the border face overcrowding.
Lamont and the Dept. of Children and Families said they could fix up a former detention center, so it feels more welcoming.
However, some critics said the state should be trying to unite these children with their families.
“It’s just further separating families and it really doesn’t solve the bigger problem,” said Barbara Lopez, director of Make the Road Connecticut.
On Thursday, Vanessa Dorantes, commissioner of the Department of Children and Families acknowledged the criticism.
“We understand that the things that happened there do not comport with the standards of care that we have today for Connecticut,” Dorantes said.
Lamont has toured the training school, and while no decision has been made, Dorantes said it offers space for the kind of resources the unaccompanied minors might need.
“They’ve experienced some really traumatic, traumatic experiences,” she said.
The training school was closed in 2018 amid controversy of how juveniles were treated, it has capacity for 240 people.
Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim considered using it as a homeless shelter this year, until advocates talked him out of it.
“We are talking about a literal child prison. This is a former juvenile prison that was closed for a lot of reasons,” Florsheim said.
House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said critics need to separate the controversial practices from the building.
He said the building offers security and space, and is opposed to using group homes, as some states have considered.
“Here is a building that has basketball courts, a soccer field, a baseball court, state of the art classrooms,” Candelora said.
However, for immigration advocates, the goal should be reuniting minors with families, and oppose any detention facilities.
“However you frame it, you’re still detaining people and young people and separating them from their families,” Lopez said.
Lamont said he expects to make a decision in the coming days, and expects federal officials would also want a tour before moving forward.
