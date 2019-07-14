Starting today, President Trump is vowing to begin immigration raids targeting about two thousand people who a judge had already ordered deported.
There have been loud and angry protests around the country as well as peaceful vigils, all in response to the impending immigration raids.
Here in Connecticut, thousands of people from around the state protested the president’s immigration policies.
“I am here at this demonstration because I’m the child of refugees. My father escaped the Nazis by walking across the border into Poland,” said Ann Altman of Hamden.
Governor Lamont is encouraging families in Connecticut who are concerned about separation due to raids to utilize a tool kit offered by the state online. It provides a step by step for parents who want to have a plan in place for the safe care of their children in the event they are detained or deported.
