(WFSB) -- On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the southern border is expected to receive more immigrants than in the last 20 years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DHS is expelling the majority of adults and families back to Mexico or their home countries and only unaccompanied children are being allowed to stay.
The number of those children is increasing, and immigration services in Connecticut are preparing for that surge in local shelters
The Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants (CIRI) has a contract with the federal government to assist those unaccompanied children.
How it works is once those children cross illegally into the U.S., they are apprehended by border patrol. Then, because they are under 18, they are transferred to a shelter led by the Department of Health and Human Services, and some of those shelters are in Connecticut.
Unaccompanied minors are children under 18 who come to the U.S. alone, some as young as 4 years old.
Most of them are from central America who traveled thousands of miles with the hope for a better future.
“A lot of the cases that we have been working with, these children are fleeing violence, very difficult circumstances where they could be recruited for gangs or to do something in their home country that they may not agree with,” said Leonela Cruz-Ahuatl, director of Project Rescue, an anti-trafficking and unaccompanied minors program.
Cruz-Ahuatl, with CIRI, said they are expecting an increase in unaccompanied children in the state.
Once those children leave border patrol custody and enter shelters, CIRI steps in.
“As soon as the children are placed in the shelter, they are given a phone call to try and begin the process to help identify a sponsor. That sponsor can be a biological parent, a relative but it could also be a family friend,” Cruz-Ahuatl explained.
CIRI evaluates sponsors to make sure it’s a safe place for children.
Besides conducting these evaluations for the federal government, they also monitor the home after sponsor selection, for things like making sure they attend their immigration court hearings.
Izarelli Mendieta, a home study and post release services case manager, said they ensure the sponsor followed up with requirements, like enrolling them in school, identifying a legal provider, and connecting them with the community.
CIRI case managers are currently working with about 75 minors, but overall, the latest Health and Human Services numbers show that in the last four months, about 120 minors were released to sponsors in Connecticut.
Those numbers decreasing because of COVID, but back in the recent surge in 2019, more than 1,000 minors were sent to Connecticut.
Despite exact locations for shelters are not made public, CIRI officials said many migrants end up in Connecticut because of family connections.
“We have a robust immigrant community in Bridgeport, Norwalk, Waterbury, Harford, and in the mix New Haven as well. Primarily in the cities but that's not it,” said Ashley Gaudiano, CIRI’s director of External Relations.
Last month, more than 7,000 unaccompanied minors were transferred into the Department of Health and Human Services.
Federal officials said the situation today is difficult, but add they will secure the border but not ignore the humanity of those who seek to cross.
