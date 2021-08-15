HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some of the state's most vulnerable will soon get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This weekend, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state will be following the lead from the FDA and the CDC, both authorizing a booster for the immunocompromised.
This includes recipients of solid organ transplants.
According to the governor's office, people will not need to show proof of these conditions.
Citing federal guidelines, he says prescriptions nor provider referral will not be needed and these folks will be able to make appointments or go to any walk up clinic they choose.
In the case for organ donor recipients, doctors say some take medications that impact their responses to vaccines.
People are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised if they are/have:
- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
"It was huge, absolutely. I was thrilled," Jen Benson of New Canaan stated.
Jen has had a new kidney and pancreas for nearly six years. For her, getting the vaccine was everything.
"I thought it was going to do wonders. I honestly thought it was going to be a life changer and a savior for me," explained Benson.
But unfortunately, the vaccine didn't mount an effective immune response to COVID-19 and she found it was likely because of the medications she takes because of her transplant.
"It was a tough blow to take, but then, we found out it was most likely due to the medications that I take, you know, to stay alive, to avoid rejection with my organs," explained Benson.
Benson is the CEO of The Transplant Journey, which helps people nationwide with the organ transplant process.
She's found her experience with vaccination isn't uncommon, so for her, a third dose is hope her immune system will properly respond to the vaccine, because if it doesn't...
"Do we now talk about a fourth shot? That's now kind of the little mumbles and rumbles that are going on," said Benson.
“The Connecticut Department of Public Health will work with providers and the public to ensure that individuals who need a third dose can get one,” Governor Lamont said. “Our vaccine providers stand ready to provide COVID vaccines in line with these updated recommendations.”
The CT Department of Health added that they're working with their partners and will have additional guidance on providing these boosters sometime this week.
“This recommendation will apply to a relatively small number of individuals in Connecticut and we do not anticipate any challenges with adequate vaccine supply,” Commissioner Gifford said. “We have a broad and strong network of vaccine providers, including approximately 400 pharmacy locations alone, across the state that are ready to administer additional COVID 19 vaccine doses in line with these recommendations.”
The state is recommending the time between a second and third dose to be at least four weeks.
There's no word if an extra dose for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is needed yet.
Those who are not sure whether they meet the criteria for a third dose should consult with their doctor.
