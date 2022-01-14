WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – No one has been watching the state’s COVID numbers closer than the most vulnerable.
Even if fully vaccinated, people who are immunocompromised still may not have strong protection to the virus.
With omicron continuing to spread, many are being extra careful and asking for elected leaders to step up.
Kayle Hill has several reasons to be extra careful these days.
The medication Adalimumab is the main one.
It treats her rheumatoid arthritis and suppresses her immune system.
High positivity rates and case numbers have kept Hill inside since the day after Christmas.
She feels people aren’t as serious about the pandemic, especially when she hears omicron described as mild.
Her biggest argument against that is people are still dying.
The state reported in the last week that 161 people have died.
"Even if the majority of these people are immunocompromised or have pre-existing conditions, those are still people," Hill said.
Dr. Elie Helou, an Infectious Disease Expert at Staywell Health Center in Waterbury says even if omicron is milder, there is always a chance you could get a severe reaction to the virus.
That chance is lessened by getting your vaccinations, but it doesn’t entirely eliminate the risk.
"COVID can affect every organ in your body and everybody’s immune system reacts differently to the virus. Most people will have a full recovery but there's always ten, 15, 20 percent where you can have a severe disease and end up in the hospital,” said Dr. Elie Helou.
Hill would like to see early pandemic precautions come back like a statewide mask mandate, just until things calm down.
She has had three vaccine doses and is awaiting a fourth dose.
Her immune system still hasn’t built up a solid defense.
"I’m not convinced that this government is committed to protecting vulnerable people until we see the policies that show that," Hill said.
Hill also supports seeing remote learning come back statewide.
