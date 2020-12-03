HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A week after Thanksgiving, Connecticut is just now beginning to see the impact travel and gatherings have had on coronavirus numbers.
Medical experts warned even before the holiday that travel and get-togethers could increase the spread of COVID-19.
While hospitalizations are not at spring levels yet, experts' models said the state could surpass that. They're watching the next week to 10 days.
They said gatherings appear to be the biggest culprit.
Doctors from Hartford Hospital told Channel 3 that this surge could be worse in terms of hospitalizations.
"It does suggest there’s a broad base elevation of transmission of this virus in our communities right now, which is what is causing all of the concern and why we think the surge is going to potentially be beyond what we saw in April," said Dr. James Cordon, chief clinical integration officer, Hartford HealthCare.
Doctors stressed that anytime people are around others, they should assume someone has the virus.
They said this time around, hospitals are better at treating patients. Patients are leaving faster following treatment. That's compared to this past spring, when not much was known about the virus.
"There’s much we didn’t know, and there’s much we know now and we’re able to manage those patients better," said Dr. Keith Grant, infection prevention system director, Hartford HealthCare.
They also are hopeful that an eventual vaccine will have an impact.
"Infection is so prevalent and it’s very tough to know who is or isn’t infected without testing this," said Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, infectious disease physician, St. Francis Hospital.
"We’re not going to get everybody,"Cordon said. "COVID isn’t going to be completely obliterated."
Though that appears to be some good news, one thing they are concerned about is staff burnout.
