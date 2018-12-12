EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Impatience could cost drivers in East Windsor.
Police officers are keeping watch for drivers breaking the law around school buses, especially during the morning rush.
According to police, the morning hours is when drivers pose the biggest risk for children who are getting to school.
During a morning ride-along on Tuesday, two tickets and a warning were issued in under one hour.
East Windsor police officers, like Officer Adam Mitchell, are ramping up patrols.
“People can still see our white cars that say police and they’re still running the bus stop lights,” Mitchell said on Tuesday.
Mitchell said drivers who are stopped at a bus stop need to wait until the child gets seated on the bus, and the buses lights go off.
“Anything could happen, especially with younger kids. One could run off the bus wanting to go back home. So, you never know, until that door shut, the lights are completely off, you need to remain stopped,” Mitchell said.
Passing a stopped bus to save a few minutes will cost you, $465 to be exact. If a driver does it twice, they could be arrested.
Bus drivers are also taking license plates and alerting police.
“I have another coworker who jots down for me too, because this happens often,” said Amanda Venti, who is a bus driver.
Parents are also advising drivers to be mindful of the bus stops.
“We actually both count on the safe and careful driving of everybody because we could both get hit if somebody was ignoring the bus stop,” said parent Sandy Colodziej.
When in doubt, drivers should stop and wait.
