HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Approval for an impeachment inquiry into the President of the United States has reached its highest level yet, according to a new poll.
Quinnipiac University released the results of its latest poll on Wednesday morning.
In it, 55 percent of registered voters approve of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump while 43 percent disapprove.
Last week, 51 percent of voters approved with 45 percent going the other way.
No surprise to anyone, Democrats surveyed for the new poll approve of an inquiry 93 percent to 7 percent.
However, independent voters want an inquiry 58 percent to 37 percent.
Republicans disapprove 88 percent to 10 percent.
As far as flat out impeachment goes, nearly half of voters, 48 percent, said Trump should be impeached and removed from office. However, 46 percent said he should not.
When asked about the situation involving Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, 59 percent of voters said he was pursuing his own personal interest. Only 33 percent believe he was pursuing the national interest.
"Republicans remain rock solid in opposing both the impeachment of President Trump and the House impeachment inquiry," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow. "But when it comes to the president's motives in Ukraine, Republicans aren't all on the same page. Roughly 7 in 10 Republicans say the president was pursuing the national interest in his dealings with Ukraine. The rest say he was pursuing his own personal interest or they don't know."
Trump's job approval rating also dipped below 40 percent for the first time since the impeachment inquiry began. The approval rating in Wednesday's poll was 38 percent.
"President Trump's overall job approval rating inches lower against a backdrop of intensifying scrutiny, the House impeachment inquiry and criticism over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria," Snow said. "A majority of Americans disapprove of his decision to remove U.S. military support from the Kurds, which includes about 3 in 10 Republicans."
From Oct. 17 - 21, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,587 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, including the design effect.
Read the complete results here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.