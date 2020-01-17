WASHINGTON, DC (WFSB) - The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is underway.
The largely ceremonial start took place on Thursday with senators taking an oath to promise to be impartial jurors.
Trump faces two charges, including abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The White House said it is hoping the trial lasts no more than two weeks.
Democrats, however, are pressuring Republicans to allow new witnesses to testify. If that happens, it could run through the State of the Union, which is set for Feb. 4.
It's the third time in U.S. history that the Senate is holding an impeachment trial.
Chief Justice John Roberts swore in the senators ahead of opening arguments, which are slated for Tuesday.
The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump last month.
The articles were approved based on its conclusion that Trump abused his presidential power to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Biden.
"President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine in the 2020 United States presidential election," said Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who represents California's 28th District.
Connecticut senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy have been in Washington for the impeachment proceedings.
"I hope my Republican colleagues will in fact put country above party, and decide that the American people want a full, fair and open proceeding," Blumenthal said.
If the trial runs through the State of the Union, Trump could ask for a delay. He could provide it in writing or follow former President Bill Clinton's footsteps by delivering the address to Congress while the trial is underway.
"This witch hunt hoax, which hopefully everyone knows, is not going anywhere," Trump argued.
In the meantime, new information was released about a Connecticut congressional candidate who was linked to the Ukraine scandal.
According to CNN, investigators from the FBI visited Robert Hyde's home in Simsbury and his office in Avon.
Hyde is a Republican vying for Rep. Jahana Hayes' seat in Connecticut's 5th District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.