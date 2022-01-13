NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven will start a test and stay option for unvaccinated students next Tuesday.
The mayor says it's important for kids to be in school and he says this program will ensure they can continue to learn, adding that it's actually stronger than what the CDC or the state requires.
“This is a new tool that we are using to keep kids in school who are potentially exposed to COVID and do it in a safe way," Mayor Justin Elicker said.
Previously, the policy was that if there was a potential COVID exposure, they’d have to quarantine up to ten days.
Under the new policy, unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID, but don’t have any symptoms, can keep coming to school, as long as they test negative for five straight days, a requirement that’s actually more strict that the CDC’s recommendation.
“The CDC recommends two tests over a seven day period. We want to make sure this is really robust, so every day, the kids that are exposed, but asymptomatic, they come to school, but before they come to school, they have to test. We have a lot of rapid tests in the schools right now and that gives us the capacity to do this," Elicker explained.
The city says its new policy is possible thanks to more than 20,000 rapid at-home test kits the school district recently received.
Back in the Fall, the state rolled out a screen and stay initiative where known close contacts who are not fully vaccinated could remain in school if they continue wearing masks and don’t develop symptoms.
