HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- During his daily news conferences about the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont provided some insight on food shortages and insecurities.
Due to the virus spreading in factories, meat production is slowing down, but it’s unclear if there are other types of foods impacted.
When the slowdown will actually be seen on store shelves, is unknown.
When it comes to people who rely on SNAP, the state has put the maximum amount allowed on SNAP cards for every family. Regarding the maximum allowed, that varies from family to family.
The state also said those on SNAP should have gotten the maximum in April, and they will get the maximum in May.
Since the beginning of the crisis, Connecticut has been working with other states in the approach to slowing down the virus and that’s happening with the possible food shortage as well.
Also during his daily briefing, Lamont said Monday was another consecutive day of hospitalizations decreasing. The Centers for Disease Control wants to see 14 straight days of declines in hospitalizations.
It’s possible residents could see what reopening could look like as early as next week. The reopening taskforce is still the lead driver in those discussions.
Lamont also talked about state parks. They’ve never been totally closed, but as summer rolls around, they’ll be packed, and when visitors reach a certain point, they’ll need to close down parking lots, which happened on Saturday this past weekend.
Lamont says as Massachusetts and Rhode Island open their parks, it’ll ease the burden on CT but reopening the state is so much more than just parks. It’s restaurants, it’s attractions, it’s museums, and Lamont seems to be taking the ‘we’re in it together’ slogan to heart because on Monday, he said he is asking for pitches from those who are directly being hurt by being closed for weeks.
“People are looking for clarity, they’re saying, ‘what are you thinking when it comes to the aquarium? If I can come up with a strategy, governor, where I can keep people distanced and limit the number of people coming in, would you allow us to consider reopening.’ The answer is yes, we’re getting the best ideas from the people who are absolute impacted by this,” Lamont said.
The reopening taskforce gives a weekly update on Thursday.
