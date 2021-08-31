MIDDLETOWN, Ct. (WFSB) - Former flight attendant, Paul "Paulie" Veneto, is pushing an airline beverage cart from the Boston Logan Airport to Ground Zero in NYC.
Veneto is undertaking this task as a tribute to the flight attendants and crew members killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.
He worked on Flight 175 for two months before 9/11, and worked side-by-side with some of the victims.
His journey started on Aug. 21, you can watch his path here.
