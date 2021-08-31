Former flight attendant pushing beverage cart from Logan to Ground Zero to honor 9/11 colleagues

As the nation prepares for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, former flight attendant Paulie Veneto is honoring the flight attendants on board the hijacked planes. Veneto is planning on pushing a beverage cart from Logan International Airport in Boston to Ground Zero in New York to honor the crewmembers.

 WCVB

MIDDLETOWN, Ct. (WFSB) - Former flight attendant, Paul "Paulie" Veneto, is pushing an airline beverage cart from the Boston Logan Airport to Ground Zero in NYC.

Veneto is undertaking this task as a tribute to the flight attendants and crew members killed in the Sept. 11 attacks. 

He worked on Flight 175 for two months before 9/11, and worked side-by-side with some of the victims.

His journey started on Aug. 21, you can watch his path here

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.