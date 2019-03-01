HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - March comes in like a lion with two significant chances for wintry weather during its first weekend.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said while there were some snow showers in the state on Friday morning, the two points of emphasis happen Saturday and Sunday night.
The first will bring a round of morning snow on Saturday morning and run until about midday.
"The most snow will fall in southeastern Connecticut, where there could be an accumulation of 3 to 6 inches," Haney said. "For now, we are forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow for central and western Connecticut."
The skies may partially clear by Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the 30s.
The bigger storm heads the state's way late Sunday and Sunday night.
However, its exact track remains uncertain.
"The European model is forecasting a track near the coast of southern New England. If that happens, precipitation would begin as a wintry mix then it would change to rain across much of the state. Rain could change back to snow before ending," Haney said. "The [Global Forecast System] model, on the other hand, is forecasting a more southerly track with the storm center moving off the mid-Atlantic coast, then out to sea to the south of New England. If that happens, we would have a mainly snow event and it could be heavy."
Regardless, the precipitation won't arrive until late Sunday afternoon with the heaviest not falling until the evening.
Temperatures will be in the low-40s.
"The storm could have a big impact on the [Monday] morning commute, especially if the precipitation falls in the form of snow or a wintry mix Sunday night," Haney said. "Roads will be in much better shape Monday afternoon."
The storm leaves on Monday around midday.
Skies should become partly sunny, but it'll be windy and cold with highs in the 30s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
