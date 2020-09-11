NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- In-person learning will resume on Monday at Naugatuck High School.
School officials closed the building on Wednesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The student, who is in 12th grade, was last in the building on Tuesday. School officials said they were made aware of the positive test Wednesday morning, and dismissed students.
Since finding out the news, Superintendent of Schools Chris Montini said they worked with the Naugatuck Valley Health District to complete contact tracing.
Earlier this week, district leaders said all classrooms and physical spaces were cleaned and sanitized after dismissal on Tuesday, and in between classes Wednesday.
The school was also being deep cleaned after the news of the positive test.
In a letter to the school community, Montini said “Naugatuck Public Schools will continue to work hard to implement strategies to safeguard the health of our students and staff and will keep health and safety at the forefront in all that we do. I’d like to thank the NHS staff who implemented the safety and mitigation protocols which led to the quick return to in-person learning.”
