(WFSB) - In-person church services resumed on Monday in the Hartford and Norwich archdioceses.
Parishioners must be aware of some changes with which they’ll have to comply when they go to mass.
Gov. Ned Lamont gave houses of worship the green light to reopen as early as the last weekend in May, but the archdioceses in Hartford and Norwich are limiting their services to weekdays only and granting Catholics an exemption from their Sunday service obligation through Sept. 6.
Here are the guidelines the state asked houses of worship to follow:
- Indoor: Limit of 25 percent capacity or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is smaller.
- Outdoor: Maximum of 150 people
- No choirs or singing groups
Other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include maintaining social distance and no sharing of cups or other items during service.
Pastors also have to consider adding services so they can follow the requirements and accommodate their community who want to rejoin for in-person mass.
The Diocese of Norwich is limiting its gatherings to less than 50.
Church goers are encouraged to check their local parish website, bulletin, or social media for the most up-to-date information and to see if their church will continue live streaming services if they feel more comfortable participating that way.
