HARTFORD (WFSB) - On Saturday, governor Ned Lamont widened his opinion on highway tolls.
On the campaign trail, the governor said he’d only support tolls for tractor-trailers.
Now, Lamont says he’s also opened to tolls for cars and trucks.
The Governor clearly made his position clear on “Face The State” last October with tolls.
He said he didn’t foresee them affecting passenger vehicles.
But today in a video on Twitter, he reversed his vow, saying tolling on tractor-trailer trucks wouldn’t be enough to generate money to fix roads and bridges
"So, I've also provided you with a second option which would be trucks as well as cars with maximum discounts for Connecticut residents and Connecticut drivers," Lamont said in the Twitter statement.
The move caught drivers off guard.
"One of the best things for us living in Connecticut in comparison to other parts of New England which has been we didn’t have toll roads. So, I’m not in favor of more tolls," Robin Watson of Glastonbury said.
While some say they understand the tight spot the state is in financially.
"I think I would be understanding of it. I know how hard it is to balance a budget," Kim O'Rourke of Cromwell said Saturday.
Not taking this lightly are state Republicans.
Senate republican leader Len Fasano released a statement opposing this idea.
He writes in part quote:
“Governor Lamont's announcement that he will be proposing tolls on all Connecticut residents is a a disappointing step backward...In addition, telling people not to worry because residents will only have to pay ‘discounted’ tolls is a disingenuous attempt to curtail criticism.”
If this proposal generates support and passes from lawmakers, the governor said out-of-state drivers would provide about half of the state’s tolling revenue.
A state report estimated the state would take in about $1 billion dollars a year in tolls.
A group will hold a demonstration later this month protesting the idea of tolls.
On Wednesday, Lamont is expected to share his two-year state proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.