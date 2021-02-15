(WFSB) - Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is over.
After Trump’s acquittal, Republicans and Democrats are now reflecting on the trial’s outcome and looking ahead to their next challenge, COVID relief.
Meanwhile, Trump could now be hinting toward a 2024 presidential run. He released a statement promising “soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant and limitless American future.”
Democrats, however, said they are focusing on the two biggest issues immediately at hand: The pandemic and the economy.
Still, both sides have their opinions about the impeachment trial.
The 57 to 43 vote on Saturday fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict the former president.
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Trump, but after the vote said Trump was responsible for provoking the riots in the capitol on Jan. 6.
“In recent weeks allies have tried to use the 74 million who voted for Trump as human shield against criticism,” McConnell said. “Anyone who decried his behavior is accused of insulting millions of voters. Absurd deflection. Seventy-four million Americans didn’t invade the capitol. Hundreds of rioters did. Seventy-four million Americans didn’t engineer the rage that provoked it. One person did.”
The seven republicans who joined Democrats to vote "guilty" faced a backlash.
The Louisiana Republican party executive committee voted to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy.
''It was clear that he wished that lawmakers be intimidated,” Cassidy said. “And even after he knew there was violence taking place, he continued to basically sanction the mob being there.''
House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin said his team did all it could in former President Trump's senate trial.
''We successfully prosecuted him and convicted him in the court of public opinion and in the court of history,” Raskin said. “He's obviously a major political problem for the Republican Party and as long as he's out there, attempting to wage war on American constitutional democracy, [he] is a problem for all of us.''
With the trial history, lawmakers said they plan to tackle COVID relief as soon as they return to the capitol from recess.
President Joe Biden has said he's willing to compromise on who gets $1,400 stimulus checks, based on income, but he may have to separately pursue a $15 dollar minimum wage.
