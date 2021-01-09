(WFSB/CBS) -- In the wake of Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol, Congress plans to move forward quickly with articles of impeachment.
In the meantime, Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account on Friday. The social media company said it closely reviewed the president’s tweets and made the decision citing the risk of further incitement of violence.
This comes as House Democrats say they plan to introduce that new article of impeachment as soon as Monday.
"Donald Trump needs to be removed from office. And we are going to proceed with every tool that we have to make sure that that happens to protect our democracy,” said Democratic State Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts.
Democrats argue the president’s conduct on Wednesday "gravely endangered the security of the United States."
They feel he needs to be held accountable for inciting the deadly riots.
But many Republicans are worried about the fallout of such an act.
"Impeachment, I just don't think it serves the interests of the United States in the long run,” said Republican Congressman Mike Rogers.
There's limited time for a Senate trial to remove the president before President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.
President Trump tweeted on Friday that he won’t be attending Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
Meanwhile, Capitol Police in Connecticut remain on high alert in the wake of Wednesday’s violence in Washington D.C.
