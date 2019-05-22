HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two of the state's top Democratic lawmakers discussed the governor's latest tolls proposal ahead of a session of the House of Representatives.
Reps. Joe Aresimowicz, speaker of the House, and Matt Ritter, House majority leader, spoke with the media around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the state capitol.
It comes less than a day after Gov. Ned Lamont released what he called a "working draft" of a transportation proposal.
The entire proposal can be read here.
The proposal included a total of 50 toll gantries that would be spread over interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15.
Tolls would cost drivers 4.4 cents per mile during peak travel times. Off peak times would be 3.5 cents per mile. A panel created by Lamont would decide what is and isn't peak time.
The proposal also mentioned discounts for customers who frequently travel on tolled highways.
The gas tax would also be lowered by $0.05 over five years.
Republican lawmakers, however, said the numbers don't add up.
Their plan would borrow $750 million a year for transportation.
The Connecticut Business and Industry Association also released a statement saying it was against the addition of tolls due to "high state spending" during a "time of fiscal instability."
Democrats said they expect the tolls debate to continue into a special session this summer.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(6) comments
After this toll scam starts, I demand every CT Politician produce proof of what every family member has paid in tolls, including themselves. And when the answers is zero, I'll be demanding their arrest and prosecution and Impeachment!!!!!
The impact on small businesses and inflation will push them out of business to keep up.
How are towns going to handle overflow of people who don't drive on toll roads?
*I wouldn't pay and cite that nobody not just myself didn't vote for tolls.
I got a plan for Lamont. Find another way we didn't vote for tolls! We don't support tolls. Heck I won't even pay them, and cite I didn't vote for it.
The other way relies heavily on borrowing which only CT residents would be on the hook to pay off. At least with tolls, we get the numerous drivers from out of state to contribute. And, If you're silly enough to have an out of state registration because you want to pay less, then that is your own fault.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.