HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Big changes will be in place at Hamden High School when it reopens on Wednesday.

This comes after the school received multiple threats the past few days.

On Monday, members of the school board met to discuss how to keep students and staff safe.

One of the big changes is students will now go through metal detectors when they head into school.

The school is also looking to increase mental health support.

“Your concern level grows. Now, all of sudden, my kids have become anxious," Kneil Northrop of Hamden noted.

After several threats at Hamden High School, Kneil says his two sophomores are worried.

“I’m hoping that the steps that the board is taking and the town is taking can help get us in the right direction," Northrop stated.

“These steps are still being developed and we have a day of development and training tomorrow," Superintendent of Hamden Public Schools Jody Goeler explained.

The Board of Education and Hamden Police went through their plan to increase security at the high school, including adding a student resource officer and three security guards, as well as a program that will alert security when doors at the school open.

Hamden Police Chief John Sullivan says his department will also be there when students head back to class on Wednesday.

“We’ll have an increased police presence and we’ll assist in any way that the board of education requests of us," Chief Sullivan added.

The school has been closed since Friday.

Hamden High School cancels class Friday due to gun threat Classes at Hamden High School were canceled Friday following a gun threat.

Last Monday, Hamden Police say two grade 9 students got into a fight after dismissal. Police say a 13-year-old student stabbed a 14-year-old student multiple times.

The victim of the stabbing is expected to be ok, according to officials.

Both students are now facing charges.

Two Hamden students facing charges following fight that led to stabbing Two Hamden teenagers are facing charges following an altercation that led to a stabbing on Monday afternoon.

On Thursday night, school officials say they received an anonymous tip about a gun being brought to school on Friday.

Police and school officials made the decision to close the high school on Friday.

On Sunday night, Hamden Public Schools received another online threat directed toward Hamden High School. The mayor’s office, Hamden Police, and school officials decided to close the school Monday and Tuesday.

As of right now, the school plans to open on Wednesday.