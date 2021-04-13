WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Federal investigators released a final report on a deadly World War II bomber crash that happened back in 2019.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it identified several safety issues during its investigation.
Seven people were killed when the B-17G plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Oct. 2, 2019. Seven other people were hurt.
The NTSB said there was a need for appropriate regulatory framework for living flight history experience flights, including maintenance and management policies and procedures.
The NTSA said there was also a need for increased Federal Aviation Administration oversight on such historical flight operations.
Finally, it said there was a need of FAA oversight on the safety management systems of historical flights.
The plane had just departed the airport when the pilot radioed controllers that the aircraft needed to return to the field because of an engine problem.
It struck approach lights and made contact with the ground before it reached the runway. It then collided with empty airport vehicles.
Flightpath data indicated that during the return to the airport, the landing gear was extended prematurely, which added drag to an airplane that had lost some engine power.
An NTSB airplane performance study showed the B-17 could likely have overflown the approach lights and landed on the runway had the pilot kept the landing gear retracted and accelerated to 120 mph until it was clear the plane would reach the runway.
The pilot served as the director of maintenance for the Collings Foundation, which operated the airplane, and was responsible for the airplane's maintenance while it was on tour in the United States.
Investigators said the partial loss of power in two of the four engines was due to the pilot's inadequate maintenance, which contributed to the cause of the accident.
The NTSB said it also determined that although the Collings Foundation had a voluntary safety management system in place, it was ineffective and failed to identify and mitigate a number of hazards, including the safety issues related to the pilot's inadequate maintenance of the plane.
The NTSB also issued recommendations to the FAA that would enhance the safety of revenue passenger-carrying operations, including those conducted with a living history flight experience exemption, which currently allows sightseeing tours aboard former military aircraft to be operated under less stringent safety standards than other commercial operations.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who is a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, issued a statement about the report on Tuesday.
“The NTSB accident report reveals a series of failures on the part of Collings’ staff and reinforces my call for the FAA to tighten its regulations and oversight," Blumenthal said. "As highlighted by this report, present FAA regulations defer to the airplane’s owner on safety compliance, failing to provide even the most basic oversight of how closely the airplane owner is complying with FAA regulations. The FAA must immediately begin implementing the NTSB recommendations for the safety sake of all who fly in these living flight history experience airplanes. I will demand a timeline for implementing the NTSB recommendations and will work closely with the FAA and my colleagues on the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to see that that they changes are implemented promptly.”
Two law firms that represent nine of the 10 plaintiffs in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Collings Foundation released a statement on Tuesday saying "Our clients and their families thank the NTSB for its investigation and the resulting safety recommendations. The NTSB report and findings will help our clients get some closure after this terrible tragedy and will offer protection to other families going forward. Unfortunately, our clients’ lives were forever changed when the Collings Foundation’s B-17 crashed at Bradley International Airport. This report is just one more step in what may be a very long legal process for those victims. At the appropriate time, as our clients’ Complaint describes, we will present evidence to a Connecticut jury that the Collings Foundation’s failures as detailed in the NTSB report, caused the horrific injuries and deaths suffered by our clients.”
