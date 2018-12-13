SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation is underway in Southington after an inappropriate video, allegedly recorded by a student, was posted on social media.
The video, which was posted on Twitter, shows a person using sexually explicit and inappropriate language, and language implying the support of violence against people of color.
The school superintendent issued a letter to parents on Thursday saying they are working with Southington police to determine if there is any involvement of a student or students from the high school.
“Please note that the Southington Public Schools do not condone, support or tolerate the type of language or behavior demonstrated in the video. Any student in the Southington Public School District whose behavior is shown to be seriously disruptive of the educational process will experience disciplinary consequences consistent with Board of Education Policy and Regulation and the applicable State and Federal statutes and regulations,” school Superintendent Timothy Connellan said in the letter.
