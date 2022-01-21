HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It is Inauguration Day for Connecticut’s new Kid Governor.
Makhi Ettienne-Modeste was sworn in Friday morning at the Old State House in Hartford.
He was chosen from more than 8,000 students at 134 schools that participated in the Kid Governor statewide election.
He ran on a platform of stopping animal cruelty and says he’s ready for his new role.
“Really just cherish this because I know I’m going to remember it for the rest of my life," Makhi said.
Makhi’s cabinet members were also sworn in.
They were finalists in the kid governor race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.