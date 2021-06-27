HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)--Hartford residents are eligible for $1,000 or four season passes to Six Flags if they get vaccinated at the clinic between 2-6pm today.
The clinic will be at the soccer field at Cronin Park on 490 Granby St.
Winners will be drawn in early July with the chance to get a $1,000 debit card or five separate packs of four season passes to Six Flags.
To be eligible, residents will have to show identification with a Hartford address or a piece of mail with a Hartford address.
Hartford residents who want a free ride to and from the clinic can schedule them by calling 3-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.