NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - An inch or two of snow could be deposited in parts of northwestern Connecticut throughout the day on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said Routes 44, 8 and 7 were all impacted by the snow on Wednesday morning.
For the second day in a row, several school districts posted delays. See the list here.
"Norfolk, Sharon, Salisbury, the snow is coming on down," Cole said. "But everyone else is doing just fine [Wednesday]."
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
In fact, a woman was killed in a late night crash on Route 44 in Norfolk. Law enforcement officials warned that conditions have been slick.
Channel 3 spotted a number of plows passing through; however, black ice remains a possible danger.
Cole said the rest of the state may experience a sprinkle or flurry, but for the most part would remain dry.
"More numerous snow showers are off to our west off the [Great] Lakes [in] Syracuse, Binghamton and also Albany," Cole said.
High temperatures for the day should reach the low-40s.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.