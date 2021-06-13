GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Groton-New London Airport has been temporarily shut down while investigators look into an incident involving an aircraft.
It happened around 5 Sunday evening.
A spokesperson for the Connecticut Airport Authority says that the incident occurred when a private, single-engine aircraft was trying to land.
No one was injured during the incident.
Officials continue to investigate and it is unclear when the airport will fully reopen.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.