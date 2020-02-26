WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – An altercation between two drivers put a school into lockdown in Windsor.
Loomis Chaffee school officials said around 6 p.m. a parent observed a serious altercation between drivers of two cars.
The school was put into lockdown. Windsor Police arrived on the campus and investigated the incident.
The lockdown was lifted just before 7 p.m.
According to school officials, police said this was an isolated incident of road rage that started in town and ended up on the Loomis Chaffee campus.
There was not threat to the school community.
