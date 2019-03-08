NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A couple of incidents along Route 9 north slowed the morning commute on Friday.
A vehicle fire closed Route 9 north in New Britain, according to the Department of Transportation.
The closure is between exits 28 and 29.
It was first reported around 8:10 a.m. on Friday.
The second incident involved a one-vehicle crash in Berlin.
The right lane is closed, but more than 2 miles of congestion was reported between exits 20s and 21.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m.
Both incidnets have since cleared.
There's no word on injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
