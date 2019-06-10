HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fire that broke out at a multi-family home on Roosevelt Street in Hartford sent four people to the hospital.
The fire forced several families out of the home just after midnight on Monday.
According to firefighters, it was a rear porch fire that extended into the attack of the home and its rear apartments.
Eyewitnesses said a woman jumped from a second floor window to escape the flames.
They say she was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.
In all, firefighters said two adults and two children were transported to the hospital for evaluation. However, the extent of their injuries was not clear.
They also said that 17 people lived in the home. The American Red Cross is finding them a place to stay.
There's no word on a cause for the fire.
