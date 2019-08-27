GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Senior spirit is contagious this year at Fitch High School in Groton.
For the second year in a row, future graduates can buy a personal parking space and paint it any way they please.
There are 40 blank canvasses, which are designated for senior parking spaces. Member of the class of 2020 can design it any way they want.
Participating seniors can pay $40 and the money goes towards the graduation party.
Paul Rogers was at the school on Tuesday helping his daughter, Abby, painting the words, “Roger That” are her new parking space.
“It’s just a funny saying that I have because I say, “Roger that” and my last name is Rogers,” Abby Rogers said.
“They put their own little stamp on the parking lot, a way to commemorate their senior year,” Paul Rogers said.
Faculty and staff created and painted the new principal’s space as a surprise welcome and to honor former principal Joe Arcarese, also known as Papa Joe.
“It’s gone so well so far and so many kids have loved it, and everyone’s come out so good,” Greysen Scherer said.
