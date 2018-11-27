OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Students in Old Saybrook were asked to enter school buildings Tuesday morning through metal detection equipment.
According to the superintendent and police chief, an unconfirmed possible threat referenced a Connecticut school.
Old Saybrook officials were alerted to the threat, though it had no apparent connection to the town itself.
The threat was received by a person out of state through social media, police said.
Police Chief Michael Spera said the threat was investigated by another state law enforcement agency and was found to be inconclusive.
In addition to the metal detectors, students were subject to bag checks just like at an airport, officials said.
They said there was no direct threat to Old Saybrook and their reaction was precautionary.
The origin of the threat remains under investigation.
